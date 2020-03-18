Police were called to Walmart in Penticton after a customer reported witnessing a person tuck a gun into their coat. (Pam Portman Peterson / Facebook)

Alleged gun sighting at Penticton Walmart prompts investigation

RCMP responded to a reported gun sighting inside a Penticton Walmart Wednesday afternoon

Penticton RCMP were on scene at Walmart on the morning of March 18 after receiving a report that a man in the store allegedly had a firearm concealed under his coat.

READ MORE: Online crime reporting coming to Penticton

Social media posts show multiple police cars arriving in the Walmart parking lot and officers patrolling the inside of the store, which raised concern for many shoppers.

(Pam Portman Peterson / Facebook)

Once on scene, RCMP were unable to substantiate the report, said Const. James Grandy.

“We were called there initially because a person, who we were unable to speak with, told management that he saw somebody who he thought was putting a gun inside his coat,” said Const. Grandy.

RCMP could not locate the customer who reported the gun sighting or the man alleged to be carrying the weapon.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Penticton RCMP close front counter

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

guns

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland council meeting to proceed despite COVID-19
Next story
45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

Just Posted

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market on despite COVID-19 concerns

The next two markets will be held outside, despite still being on winter schedule

Kelowna Salvation Army hopes for community support during coronavirus-caused supply shortages

The charity has made changes to adapt to increased demand and failing supply

City of Kelowna urges use of online services during COVID-19 restrictions

City hoping to reduce in-person visits to city hall during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tommy Gun’s Barbershop closes all Canada locations, two Kelowna locations

More than 70 shops across Canada and the U.S. were closed because of COVID-19

‘Lots of unknowns’: Kelowna restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

Summerland closes municipal hall, public works building

Most public facilities are now closed in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Winter permit system still in effect for Glacier National Park

Parks Canada said daily winter permits no longer be provided. Users must already have annual pass

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

Heron basks in Okanagan sunshine

Great blue heron wandering the frozen waters of Cools Pond in the BX during a sunny Wednesday outing

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

Alleged gun sighting at Penticton Walmart prompts investigation

RCMP responded to a reported gun sighting inside a Penticton Walmart Wednesday afternoon

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. resident working with ocean conservation team to track trash on Soko Islands

Most Read