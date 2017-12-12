Theft from vehicle suspects arrested in Kelowna. File photo.

Alleged car thieves cuffed

Kelowna RCMP arrested two men after they allegedly attacked a car owner who tried to stop a break-in.

Two suspected thieves were arrested by police after allegedly assaulting a Kelowna man who confronted them while they attempted to break into this car.

On Dec. 11 at 2:19 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of an assault that just occurred after the victim interrupted an apparent theft in progress from his vehicle parked on the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue in Kelowna.

Police learned that the victim exited his residence to find at least one of the men breaking into his Dodge minivan. He told police he was struck in the back by a man with a golf club.

“Both males fled the area of the break-in and were later tracked down by general duty officers in the area of Grenfell Court, thanks to further calls from the public,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“A Kelowna RCMP police service dog also attended the scene and aided in the recovery of physical evidence related to the crime.”

The victim sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries as a result of being attacked.

Both men were later released from police custody.

O’Donaghey said a 25-year-old Kelowna man was released unconditionally and without charge, while a 33-year-old Kelowna man faces potential charges and must abide by strict conditions.

He is expected to appear back in court on Feb. 7, 2018.

