Aline Chretien, wife of former PM, dead at 84

Jean Chretien served as prime minister between 1993 and 2003

Aline Chretien, wife of Prime Minister Jean Chretien, pauses for a moment as she is questioned about the past ten years as she makes her way to listen to Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2003. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Aline Chretien, the wife of former prime minister Jean Chretien, has died at 84.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

