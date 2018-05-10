A pro-pipeline billboard up near Kelowna. (Government of Alberta)

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Have you seen the new red-and-white billboards advertising the Trans Mountain pipeline in B.C. lately?

It’s part of a new Alberta government public relations campaign meant to put pressure on the B.C. government, which has been resisting Kinder Morgan’s pipeline expansion for months.

The controversial project would twin an existing pipeline that extends from central Alberta to a refinery in Burnaby.

The billboards are part of Alberta’s #KeepCanadaWorking campaign launched in February and are the province’s latest retort in the ongoing battle over the pipeline.

The campaign includes the billboards and digital ads, and will soon have television and radio promos.

On Thursday, the Alberta government said B.C.’s push to nix the pipeline is costing the Canadian economy $40 million per day.

Operator Kinder Morgan, who halted all “non-essential” work on the pipeline in early April, said it will make a final investment decision on the $7.4-billion expansion on May 31.

READ MORE: B.C. seeks court ruling on new pipeline regulations

READ MORE: Burnaby asks Supreme Court of Canada to rule in Kinder Morgan case

“It is important that Canadians understand what’s at stake when we talk about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion,” said Premier Rachel Notley.

“A lack of market access is costing Canadians good jobs. It is putting the national climate plan at risk.”

The feud between the neighbours started in January, when B.C. proposed to increase restrictions on transporting diluted bitumen by pipeline or rail until the “behaviour” of spilled bitumen can be better understood and a response plan can be made. Notley responded by temporarily banning the sale of B.C. wine.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP seizes suspected counterfeit bills
Next story
B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

Just Posted

Environment Canada says heavy rain in South OK to miss Kelowna

A system brough a heavy downpour to the southern end of the Valley as far as Peachland Thursday

Coldstream properties on evacuation alert

Several Kirkland Drive and Highway 6 residents should be prepared to leave if water rises further

Rutland May Days road closures scheduled

The annual Mays Days event is happening in Rutland May 18 to 20

Leash requirement proposed for dogs on rail trail

Lake Country council will see proposed bylaw changes Tuesday

Kelowna RCMP seizes suspected counterfeit bills

A call from a South Okanagan off-duty officer leads to arrest of man driving a stolen motorhome

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior

Charges stem from the death of a Cranbrook woman in March 2017.

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Cancer fundraiser this weekend for well-known Kelowna restaurateur

Okanagan Mission Tennis Club hosts the Rob Ahlgren Cancer Treatment Fundraiser Friday and Saturday

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

Okanagan Sun loaded up for spring camp

More than 100 players are expected, including close to 60 new recruits, for the BCFC club’s camp

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

Most Read