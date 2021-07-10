Smoky air blanketed Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on July 1, 2021. A smoky skies bulletin was also issued that day. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

Smoky air blanketed Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on July 1, 2021. A smoky skies bulletin was also issued that day. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

Air quality warning issued for smoke in Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions

Environment Canada issued a smoky skies bulletin on July 10 around 12 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality warning for the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap regions.

At around 12 p.m. on July 10, it released a smoky skies bulletin that said wildfire smoke will impact the regions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Smoke may be widespread in some regions due to many active fires, while smaller fires in some regions may contribute to locally degraded air quality conditions, said Environment Canada.

It added localized precipitation may temporarily alleviate smoke conditions in some areas.

Environment Canada said wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gases that can harm your health and precautions should be taken to limit your exposure.

Read more: Splatsin opposes old-growth logging north of Revelstoke

Read more: Shuswap Cider Company taps into Salmon Arm’s apple heritage

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Splatsin opposes old-growth logging north of Revelstoke
Next story
Wildfire above Vernon considered out of control by BC Wildfire

Just Posted

Mission Road in Vernon will be closed for repairs starting at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. The work to repair a irrigation water main break is expected to last six to eight hours and the road will reopen Sunday morning. (File photo)
Three-day road closure for Vernon avenue

Morning Star reporter Jennifer Smith gave blood for her first time at the beginning of the pandemic, and is urging others to join her in giving life and saving lives. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Blood donors needed in Vernon, Armstrong, everywhere

The sixth Lumby Butter Tart Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oval Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Baked, beautiful butter tarts event returns to Lumby

The fire currently burning above Pottery Road in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Wildfire above Vernon considered out of control by BC Wildfire