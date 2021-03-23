An Air Canada flight from Mexico City arrives at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada to resume some flights to sun destinations in May

Service is to resume along routes to Jamaica, Mexico and Barbados – all from Toronto

Air Canada says it will restore some service along routes to Jamaica, Mexico and Barbados beginning in early May after Canadian airlines suspended all flights to sun destinations in January at the request of the federal government.

Air Canada will operate three flights per week from Toronto to Mexico City starting May 3, and one flight per week from Toronto to Kingston, Jamaica and Bridgetown, Barbados beginning May 5 and May 9, respectively.

The suspension on flights to sun destinations was intended to last until April 30.

Air Canada said in its most recent earnings call in February that it expected the federal government to replace some quarantine measures for international travellers with a testing program at airports by the time the suspensions were scheduled to lift.

In addition to flights to sun destinations, Air Canada also suspended some routes to the U.S. and other countries earlier this year due to low demand for travel.

The airline plans to restore some routes, including Vancouver – Tokyo as of May 1, Toronto – Hong Kong as of May 6 and Toronto – Bogota as of May 7.

Air CanadaAir Travel

