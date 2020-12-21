BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)

Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Adverse weather and high winds continue to force BC Ferries to cancel sailings on major routes connecting Vancouver Island with the Lower Mainland.

BC Ferries has cancelled the 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings leaving Swartz Bay in Greater Victoria for Tsawwassen in the Lower Mainland. Also cancelled are the 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings leaving Tsawwassen for Greater Victoria.

Also cancelled are multiple sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point near Nanaimo. Sailings scheduled to leave Tsawwassen for Duke Point at 3:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. are cancelled, as sailings leaving Duke Point scheduled for 5:45 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc across Greater Victoria

Adverse weather is also impacting the route between Depature Bay near Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay in the Lower Mainland with BC Ferries having cancelled the 8:05 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay and the 10:10 p.m. departing Departure Bay.

Monday’s snowstorm with its strong winds also impacted sailings on smaller routes.

BC Ferries apologized in a message posted on its website, adding that does not take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, “as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations.”

BC Ferries promised that service would resume on impacted routes as soon as safely possible.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

bc ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors
Next story
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

Just Posted

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan stars in film featuring Mel Gibson, Scott Eastwood

Production underway in Kelowna, Quilchena, Kamloops and Lavington for Dangerous

Areas affected by the power outage.
UPDATE: Power slowly returns to thousands of Kelowna homes

The power went out about 8:30 a.m. Monday

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Single vehicle collision closes Glenmore Road North

There were numerous reports of vehicle incidents throughout the Central Okanagan in the morning

(Black Press Media file photo)
Slow down, drive to conditions: Kelowna RCMP

The detachment has received numerous reports of collisions due to the snow

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

This sign was put up at McKinney Place in Oliver to thank the heroes working through Okanagan's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19. (Facebook)
Seven dead and 73 infected with COVID-19 at South Okanagan long-term care home

The outbreak claimed four more lives over the weekend

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

A highway camera view of Highway 5 at the Britton Creek rest area, as the highway remains closed. (DriveBC photo)
Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)
Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

COVID-19 has caused a huge drop in professional submitted avalanche data

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read