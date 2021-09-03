Additional evacuation alerts lifted on White Rock Lake fire on Westside

There are still 18 properties on evacuation order and 2,259 on alert

A controlled burn took place on the White Rock Lake wildfire Monday, Aug. 30, and it is now considered as being held. (Mike Dennison photo)

More Westside residents can breath a little easier as evacuation alerts due to the White Rock Lake wildfire continue to be rescinded.

Properties from Caesars Landing to Fintry in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area are no longer on alert, as of Friday, Sept. 3.

This includes the following areas: Barcelona Dr E, Fintry Delta Rd, Kelly Pl, Marbella Loop, Santa Fe Way, Shorts Road, Valencia Way, Westside Rd N (6445N Westside Rd to 6808N Westside Road), Dunwaters Rd, Fintry Provincial Park, La Palma Loop, Morden Rd, Santiago Loop, Terazona Dr, Verona Loop, Wood Rd, Fairbridge Rd, Gray Rd, Madrid Way, Muir Rd, Shalal Rd, Toledo Dr, 6409- 7355 Westside Rd.

Eighteen properties on the Bouleau Lake Road remain under evacuation order.

There are still 2,259 properties from Estamont, Ewings Landing, Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates under evacuation alert.

“Residents in this area should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice,” the Central Okanagan Regional District said.

The public is asked to stay off Westside road and out of the area to ensure access for emergency responders and local residents. Area residents must access their properties from the south along Westside Road as the north end of the road remains closed until further notice. No access will be permitted from the north to any properties in RDCO.

Residents and the public are requested to stay out of the backcountry. An Area Restriction Order is in effect for all crown lands in the vicinity of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Residents are reminded to be cautious of potential hazards in the area due to wildfire and fire suppression activity. Watch for wildlife, hazard trees and debris on the roads. Information on returning safely to fire impacted areas can be found at www.cordemergency.ca/resources.

“Although the alert has been lifted, the area is still an active fire zone and residents are asked to be vigilant,” RDCO said, urging anyone who sees spot fires threatening homes or other areas showing rapid growth to call 9-1-1.

To report an unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

READ MORE: White Rock Lake fire ‘held’ after 52 days

READ MORE: Fire discovered today near Apex Mountain takes off

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Fire evacuation