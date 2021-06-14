Active living centre 2022 referendum planned in Vernon

A conceptual design of Vernon's new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)
A conceptual design of Vernon’s new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)A conceptual design of Vernon’s new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)
A conceptual design of Vernon's new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)

Vernon will have its say on a new recreation centre next year.

An active living centre referendum is planned in conjunction with the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election.

A potential referendum was initially considered for September 2021, but as plans continue to develop the date has been pushed back. It will also save the city upwards of $100,000 to put the two votes together.

Coldstream and Areas B and C (BX and Silver Star) are being asked to reconsider their involvement in the project.

The referendum would ask voters to borrow up to $90 million for construction of the facility.

The city is hoping to get local partners on board as the facility would be utilized by all neighbouring residents.

“If the full facility was built at one time, the tax implication for the debt servicing and operation of the facility for the average Greater Vernon household is estimated to be approximately $167 annually,” recreation services director Doug Ross said in a May 2020 council meeting.

Coun. Kari Gares would also like to see some collaboration with the Okanagan Indian Band with the facility.

READ MORE: Vernon council supports $90 million rec centre

READ MORE: Let the show go on: $100,000 raised for Vernon Towne Cinema

A conceptual design of Vernon's new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)
