Accolades for outgoing West Kelowna councillors

Outgoing West Kelowna councillors Jayson Zilkie (L) and Doug Findlater were recognized for their service to the community by incumbent mayoral candidate Gord Milsom. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

Outgoing councillors Doug Findlater and Jayson Zilkie were recognized for their service during West Kelowna’s final meeting of the 2018-2022 term.

“We appreciate your passion for giving a helping hand to those in need,” incumbent mayoral candidate Gord Milsom said of Zilkie.

“For often thinking outside the box and challenging the status quo.”

Zilkie announced in August that he would not be running for council again, citing the need to spend more time with family and serve the community in other ways.

“We need to encourage our leaders instead of tearing them down,” Zilkie said during his comments to council. “I plan on encouraging the next council, challenging them, but most importantly, building them up so they can build the next generation of our community.”

Milsom also expressed the city’s deep appreciation for Findlater’s service to the community.

“Thank you for your many years of service,” added Milsom. “You’ve done a great job, thank you for your leadership.”

Findlater has served the westside community for nearly 20 years, including 10 years as mayor, one year on the start-up West Kelowna council, and four years on the current council. He also served as chair of the Westside Governance Restructure Committee, and alternate Electoral Area Director Westside.

“It is an honour to serve the community, and it’s been an honour for me to be part of five councils,” said Findlater. “I couldn’t have done it without Willie (his wife), you need the support at home to do that. I wish you all the best of luck.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna candidates talk housing, transportation, infrastructure at Sunday’s forum

READ MORE: West Kelowna police looking for gas station break-in suspect

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of West Kelowna