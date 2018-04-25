Credit: Pixabay

Accepting nominations for first business awards

The Grant Thornton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards takes place in June

Nominations have started flowing in for the first Grant Thornton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards.

The nomination deadline for the celebration of the finest and most successful businesses in the Thompson Okanagan region – from Kamloops to Osoyoos – over the past year is May 1. The event is set for Thursday, June 14 at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

“Businesses can nominate themselves, and many do in these types of awards, and there is no charge to nominate,” said Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan. “It’s an excellent way to put a company forward in front of the public and the possibility of becoming an award-winning company only adds to the marketing arsenal of businesses that make it through as a Finalist, and perhaps even a winner.”

Grant Thornton LLP has signed on as the title platinum sponsor for the event, and Innov8 Digital Solutions is in as a gold sponsor. Category sponsors so far include RBC Royal Bank and Sandler Training. Black Press is the Media Sponsor for the event, coordinated by Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan newspaper.

The Kelowna event will be similar to the Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards, which completed its 18th annual event in January.

A team of independent judges located throughout the Thompson Okanagan region will adjudicate nominations.

There will be 17 Categories in the inaugural Grant Thornton BE Awards:

• Automotive (car and truck dealerships & fleet sales)

• Construction/ Development/Real Estate

• Entrepreneur

• Food & Food Production (agriculture and food products)

• Green

• Health Care

• Hospitality

• Industrial Manufacturer

• Manufactured Wood Products

• Professional (legal, accounting, insurance, coaching)

• Retail

• Technology

• Tourism

• Trades (automotive repair, plumbing, electrical, roofing, etc.)

• Wine Industry

• Small Business (under 20 employees & under $1 million in sales)

• Business of the Year (over 50 employees & over $1 million in sales).

Nomination forms can be downloaded at www.businessexaminer.ca/events.

Previous story
B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report
Next story
Kelowna transit to adopt NextRide technology

Just Posted

Kelowna transit to adopt NextRide technology

Technology to reduce time lost waiting for the bus

Kelowna golf tournament donates to end world hunger

The second annual Swing to End World Hunger is April 28

Accepting nominations for first business awards

The Grant Thornton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards takes place in June

Kelowna gallery exhibition features relic-like art

Immaculate Deception, by Penticton artist Johann Wessels, will be displayed until July

Blood donations saved Kelowna boy’s life

Cancer survivor Carter Milaney received multiple blood transfusions and a bone marrow transplant

Peppa Pig draws a crowd

Okanagan toddlers squirming with excitement over Peppa Pig

South Okanagan woman allegedly had 6-years of SPCA complaints

Penticton woman is set to go to trial on animal cruelty charges on Thursday in provincial court

Okanagan College students show skill

Trio clean up at provincial Skills Canada competition

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Penticton Speedway cleaning up landslide

Owner Johnny Aantjes expects the slide to be cleaned up in time for the next race on Sunday

New acts join Roots and Blues Festival lineup

An eclectic mix of musicians added to Salmon Arm’s slate

Fighting racism is society’s job

BC Hockey’s plan to provide an education package makes a good first step

Proclaimers walk through the Okanagan

The Proclaimers play Vernon Sept. 11. Tickets on sale now through the Ticket Seller

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Most Read