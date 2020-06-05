Aberdeen Hall is a non-profit, co-educational and non-denominational independent university preparatory school offering classes from Preschool and Kindergarten through Grade 12. (Contributed)

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School launches part-time on-campus learning

The school has taken appropriate precautions for a safe return for staff and students

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School is back in session offering its academic programming through a hybrid model of both online and on-campus classes.

Over the last couple of weeks the staff and faculty have been busy preparing the facility and building procedures to ensure their students will be provided with a safe and engaging school experience.

In addition to creating the required Health and Safety Plan mandated by the Ministry of Education, Aberdeen Hall has taken several additional precautions to ensure the safest possible return for students and employees to on-campus learning. These include modified school hours and student schedules, staggered drop-off and pick-up times, and directional indicators throughout the campus.

The school has also created a smaller ‘school within a school’ groupings to geographically isolate students and staff wherever possible. The vast 44-acre campus has been outfitted with large event-style tents so that classes may take place outdoors, weather permitting, and all staff and faculty have received best practice training via Dr. Monica Penner, a member of the Interior Health Covid-19 task force.

Using their motto of ‘Teaching Excellence’ as a foundation, the school’s aim is to continue to provide a high quality education with the new on-campus classes complimenting the continuation of online learning. The focus on-site will be on social and emotional well-being, community building and the face-to-face support of online lessons.

“We are excited for a successful completion to a difficult term,” said Chris Grieve, Head of Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School.

“It will be an adjustment, but just as we pivoted quickly in March with the initial suspension of service, we’re prepared to face this challenge head-on.”

Feedback from the Aberdeen Hall community has been positive, according to the school. With around 60 per cent of families taking advantage of the on-campus offerings.

“There are a number of students who will benefit from a partial return to school,” said Grieve.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure everyone who wants to return feels comfortable and safe doing so.”

