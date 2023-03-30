This historic photo is of Mrs. David Goldie and grandchildren. Note from back of photo: Bob, Anne, Mrs. David Goldie, Nancy. (Lake Country Museum & Archives)

A look back at Lake Country

Historic photos

  Mar. 30, 2023
  • News

This historic photo is of Mrs. David Goldie and grandchildren.

Note from back of photo: Bob, Anne, Mrs. David Goldie, Nancy.

~Lake Country Museum & Archives

history Lake Country Local History

