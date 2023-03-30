A look back at Lake Country

This historic photo is of Mrs. David Goldie and grandchildren.
Note from back of photo: Bob, Anne, Mrs. David Goldie, Nancy.
~Lake Country Museum & Archives
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Historic photos
This historic photo is of Mrs. David Goldie and grandchildren.
Note from back of photo: Bob, Anne, Mrs. David Goldie, Nancy.
~Lake Country Museum & Archives
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Be Among The First To Know
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.