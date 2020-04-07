A blaze has broken out on Adams Lake band land in the Shuswap

The fire in the North Shuswap near Chase appears to be climbing the hill above the residential area

Fire breaks out on Adams Lake land near Chase sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. (Rick Koch photo)

A fire has broken out above Adams Lake band land in the Shuswap near Chase.

No word yet on cause or if firefighters are successfully fighting the blaze, but the fire is believed to have started about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

It appears to be climbing the hill above the residential area near the Chief Atahm school.

More information as it becomes available.

bc wildfires