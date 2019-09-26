8,300 Vernon residents without power

There is no estimated time for when it will be restored

More than 8,300 residents in Vernon woke up without power this morning.

According to B.C. Hydro, the power went out at 6:23 a.m. and affects two areas of the city.

The first outage affects 3,600 people from South Desert Drive, north of Mission Road, east of South Silverage Lane and West of Bodwell Road.

The second outage affects 4,700 people from east of Westside Road, west of Cosens Bay Road and south of Rising View Way.

While B.C Hydro is investigating the cause, a photo shared online showed a transformer on fire. The photo was taken on 29th Street near the cadet camp.

There is no estimated time for when the power will be restored.

READ MORE: Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

More to come.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM
Next story
Climate talk in South Okanagan focused on how citizens can make an impact

Just Posted

Kelowna resident offering award for information on cat killer

Resident Rick Cote has raised more than $1,000 as a reward for any information about the killer.

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

Head-to-head crash slows traffic on Springfield in Kelowna

The crash at Burtch and Springfield intersection happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday

Man in possession of stolen Revelstoke SUV arrested in Kelowna

The man remains in police custody at this time and further charges are expected

Okanagan Sun clinch playoff spot, but season far from over

After a 40-0 win last weekend, the Sun face the undefeated Rams Saturday

VIDEO: Logging truck convoy stalls traffic in downtown Vancouver to protest job losses

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

8,300 Vernon residents without power

There is no estimated time for when it will be restored

Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Penticton students get green light to attend Climate Strike

The strike is scheduled for noon on Sept. 27 at 171 Main St.

COLUMN: Looking back over 25 years of changes

Summerland Review editor has reported on the community since 1994

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Protestors point to detained Canadians and a harsh crackdown on Hong Kong

B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

Most Read