8,300 Vernon residents without power

More than 8,300 residents in Vernon woke up without power this morning.

According to B.C. Hydro, the power went out at 6:23 a.m. and affects two areas of the city.

The first outage affects 3,600 people from South Desert Drive, north of Mission Road, east of South Silverage Lane and West of Bodwell Road.

The second outage affects 4,700 people from east of Westside Road, west of Cosens Bay Road and south of Rising View Way.

While B.C Hydro is investigating the cause, a photo shared online showed a transformer on fire. The photo was taken on 29th Street near the cadet camp.

There is no estimated time for when the power will be restored.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division