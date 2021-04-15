7 vehicle collision on WR Bennett Bridge under investigation

The collision backed up traffic on the William R. Bennett bridge for much of the morning

Fire crews tend to a collision that is causing severe traffic delays on the William R. Bennett bridge headed east into Kelowna. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that backed up traffic for much of the morning on Thursday, April 15.

Just after 7:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to the William R. Bennett Bridge for the multi-vehicle incident. A commercial garbage truck rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee causing a chain reaction collision involving seven vehicles.

Occupants of the vehicles involved received medical treatment at the scene. The Kelowna Fire Department helped extract one driver from their vehicle.

Another driver had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound traffic heading into Kelowna was temporarily stopped as emergency crews worked on helping the injured and removing the vehicles from the area.

Investigation into the collision is ongoing.

READ: Traffic still backed up on Bennett Bridge following collision

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.