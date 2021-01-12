FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Authorities are reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, in the past 24 hours.

According to new information released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, this brings the total case count in the region to 4,771 since testing began. Of these, 895 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospitalized, and nine are in critical care. Of the total cases, 3,830 have recovered.

According to Interior Health (IH), there are no new deaths to report.

The health authority provided an update on outbreaks:

  • Canim Lake has 45 cases linked to the outbreak.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 22 cases: 17 residents and five staff.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 16 cases: 11 residents and five staff
  • Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 36 cases: 25 residents and 11 staff
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 43 cases: 32 residents and 11 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 43 cases: 37 residents and six staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 78 cases: 55 residents and 23 staff, with 15 deaths connected to this outbreak. **the additional resident case is a data correction from a previous positive case
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Earlier today, IH announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 at Big White Mountain. Across the province, 446 new cases, and nine more deaths, were reported today.

READ MORE: 19 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

READ MORE: B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

