64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

Birthright tourism and the federal laws that allow it have drawn a divide among Canadians, according to a new poll.

The nationwide survey results, released Thursday from the Angus Reid Institute, suggest 60 per cent of Canadians believe birthright citizenship goes too far, and needs to be reviewed.

Any baby born on Canadian soil is automatically granted citizenship. This includes babies whose parents are in the country as tourists or do not have any ties to Canada – roughly 64 per cent of respondents don’t think that should happen.

Forty per cent of respondents said they believe birthright citizenship is a good policy, compared to 33 per cent who believe it is a bad one.

A vast majority, or 92 per cent, said citizenship should be granted if both parents are permanent residents, and 82 per cent agreed if one parent was a Canadian citizen.

READ MORE: Feds studying birth tourism as new data shows higher non-resident birth rates

As parents’ ties to Canada start to thin, fewer respondents were on board with the legislation.

If one parent is in Canada on a work visa, 55 per cent believe a baby born here should be a Canadian citizen. That drops to 40 per cent if both parents are in the country on student visas, and to 24 per cent if both parents are visiting on a tourist visa.

Advocates have sounded the alarm in recent years about parents only coming to Canada to give birth so their child gets citizenship, and then returning home a short time later.

Taxpayers do not pay for non-resident births, but a 2018 report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information found more than 3,200 babies were born to non-Canadian residents in 2016.

Birth tourism has been a hot-button issue especially in Richmond in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, where roughly 20 per cent of all births are by a non-citizen mother.

The Trudeau government has defended the current law against Conservatives’ arguments that Canada should modify birthright citizenship laws similar to what’s happened in the United Kingdom, Australia, India and other countries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Security tips for National Password Day
Next story
Bus company applies to drop Shuswap stops

Just Posted

Reunited: Heartwarming video of dognapped golden retriever’s return to Kelowna family

RCMP, the power of social media credited with the return of Atlas

Check your flight: Kelowna flights may be scuttled with grounding of the Max 8

Check the status of your flight before arriving, work directly with the airline to rebook

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Warmer weather and sunshine is predicted this weekend.

The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts

Kelowna’s own, The Carbons will drop new single on Friday

Mission Group begins construction of Brooklyn at Bernard Block

Ground-Breaking ceremony marks the start of revitalizing the old Bargain Shop site

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

Judge said South Okanagan man’s moves were ‘straight out of sexual predator’s playbook’

Guilty verdict for Penticton man who exposed genitals to youth

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Province may be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells when companies go bankrupt

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Bus company applies to drop Shuswap stops

Rider Express Transportation wants to eliminate four locations, add routes

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

Most Read