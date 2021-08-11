6 structures west of Vernon damaged by White Rock Lake fire

A photo of the White Rock Lake fire at Westside Road. (Darren Wolf/Facebook) A photo of the White Rock Lake fire at Westside Road. (Darren Wolf/Facebook) A photo of the White Rock Lake fire at Westside Road. (Darren Wolf/Facebook) A photo of the White Rock Lake fire at Westside Road. (Darren Wolf/Facebook)

At least six structures on four properties within Bouleau Lake area have sustained significant damage from the White Rock Lake wildfire, according to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

An aerial survey by the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) confirmed the damage, and the emergency operations centre has attempted to contact affected property owners. The area is currently under an evacuation order and a formal confirmation will require a ground survey when fire conditions allow safe access.

“North Westside firefighters and multiple other fire departments are working alongside each other and BC Wildfire, aiding in back burns along Westside Road,” said North Westside fire chief Alex Van Bruksvoort. “We are continuing to do work to help further protect homes in Lower Killiney Beach area.

The Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team (CDART) has opened a temporary emergency animal shelter in Lake Country to house companion animal evacuees from the White Rock Lake fire and assist with any animal-related concerns. The team is staffed by volunteers and their services are completely free. The shelter is located at Winfield Memorial Hall on 10130 Bottom Wood Lake Road and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents in communities on evacuation alert along Westside Road must also be prepared to leave their homes on short notice. The Emergency Support Services reception centre on 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna is still staffed by volunteers. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who need help with their animals can contact CDART at 250-809-9589 or info@cdart.org.

