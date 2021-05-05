A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Thirty people in the region are in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control is showing 57 new cases of COVID-19 within the Interior Health (IH) region on Wednesday, May 5.

This brings the total cases to 11,197 since the pandemic began, 546 of which remain active. Thirty people are in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

Deaths in the region remain at 131.

Throughout B.C., provincial health officers reported a dip in COVID-19 cases overall, with 572 cases recorded on May 5.

“We have three highly effective and safe vaccines available in our province, and the more people who receive their vaccine, the faster we will get to the point where COVID-19 is no longer disrupting our daily lives,” Minister of Health Adrian Dix said.

Dix added the delivery of vaccines throughout the province will accelerate as additional supply arrives.

“We all need to register to reserve our spot and book our vaccine as soon as we are eligible.”

IH provided an update on ongoing outbreaks in the region:

  • Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 28 cases: 26 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.
  • Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 26 cases: 19 residents, seven staff/other, with one death connected to the outbreak.

The B.C. RCMP also announced officers will be stationed at four locations to enforce road checks in the province starting on Thursday, May 6, as travel restrictions come into effect.

The province has been broken up into three travel zones: Vancouver Island, Interior/Northern Health and Vancouver Coastal/Fraser Health. Travellers found disobeying public health orders to stay within their own zones will be fined $575.

