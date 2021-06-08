5 Vernon, 2 Lake Country schools exposed to COVID-19

Two elementary and five high schools potentially exposed

Four Vernon high schools and one elementary school are reporting exposures to COVID-19.

Harwood Elementary and W.L. Seaton, Clarence Fulton, Kalamalka and Vernon secondary schools are the latest with potential exposures.

Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary and Davidson Road Elementary are also reporting exposures.

Potential exposure dates are as follows:

• Kalamalka – May 31, June 2

• George Elliot – May 31, June 1

• Davidson Road – May 31

• VSS – May 28, 31, June 1, 2

• Harwood – May 26, 27, 28

• Seaton – May 25, 31, June 1, 2

• Fulton – May 25, 26, 27

According to the B.C. School Covid Tracker group, 26.4 per cent of the daily increase over the weekend were people under age 20 and there are now 66.1 per cent of B.C. schools with exposure events.

There have been 7,418 school exposures across the province to date, affecting 1,287 schools.

Vaccination clinics are taking place today (June 8) in Cherryville until 5:30 p.m. at the Community Hall.

Lumby residents can roll up their sleeves Wednesday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the White Valley Community Centre.

A clinic takes place at Coldstream’s Creekside Park Thursday, June 10 from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Okanagan Indian Band members can get their vaccine Friday, June 11 at 70 Head of the Lake from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinics are also planned Saturday, June 12 in Falkland and then in Armstrong June 13 and 14.

A clinic comes to Lake Country June 28 and 29.

