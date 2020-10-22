Five people with alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang are facing numerous charges. (Kelowna RCMP)

Five people with alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang are facing numerous charges. (Kelowna RCMP)

5 men linked to Red Scorpion gang charged with gun, drug offences in Kelowna

Police seized a machine gun as well as 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil

Kelowna RCMP announced that an intensive five-month investigation has finished, resulting in numerous charges against five people who have alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang.

Police have charged 28-year-old Travis Cumming, 35-year-old Jason Keehn, 30-year-old Jonathan Sierra, 27-year-old Nikolas Parisee and 28-year-old Benjamin Bridger with firearms offences and drug trafficking.

The Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit initiated a drug investigation in November 2017, which targeted the Red Scorpion Gang. The gang was being investigated for alleged distribution and sale of illicit drugs throughout the Kelowna area.

Project E-Precedent involved 15 search warrants executed on private residences and an office building. Police said the searches led to the seizure of approximately 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil, three kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, GHB, ecstasy and other pharmaceutical drugs. Police also seized numerous firearms, including a Mac-10 sub-machine gun, two semi-automatic 9mm handguns, a .45 calibre handgun, .38 calibre handgun, and other semi-automatic rifles and long guns.

Over $130,000 in cash were also seized, along with scales and various drug paraphernalia.

“The investigation was extremely complex and demanding,” Cpl. Jeff Carroll, from the Kelowna RCMP drug section said.

“These seizures no doubt disrupted the drug trade in the area and were a blow against a dangerous criminal element in our community.”

The case is now before the court and there will be no further information released.

If you have information regarding gang or drug activity, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Kelowna RCMP seek public assistance in identifying wanted suspects

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

B.C. gang problem

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Guilty plea in child porn charges for Vernon man
Next story
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

Just Posted

Neil Fassina will become the new president of Okanagan College on April 1, 2021. (Contributed)
Okanagan College recruits new president

Current Athabasca University president Neil Fassina to replace Jim Hamilton on April 1, 2021

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Brian Shiosaki helps his neighbours by shoveling the sidewalk near his home in Rutland during a large snowfall in Kelowna Tuesday. (Carli Berry/Capital News)
Special weather statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

The Okanagan could see up to 15 centimeters of snow on Friday

The Community Foundation has teamed with the Canadian Mental Health Association and horse-assisted therapists to bring horse therapy to frontline worker battling the COVID-19 pandemic free of charge. (Contributed)
Okanagan organization says ‘thanks’ to COVID-19 frontline workers with complimentary horse therapy

Community Foundation teams with CMHA and equine therapists to offer unique mental health supports

Missionwood Retirement Resort donated $3,734 to support the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.
Soup sale helps benefit YMCA of the Okanagan

Missionwood Retirement Resort raised $3,734 for the Strong Kids campaign

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Kelowna Francophone school COVID-19 outbreak climbs to 5, mixture of students and staff

Health officer says situation evolving, spoke to possible closure, changes to provincial guidelines

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he’d be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

RCMP detachments across B.C. are now flying Pride flags. (Submitted photo)
Man who spent 4 days injured on floor rescued by Kamloops Mountie

The man is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A fundraiser for the Falkland Community Church is underway. (Photo submitted)
COVID-19 leaves Falkland Church in a lurch

Annual event/major fundraiser cancelled for first time in 34 years

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

Most Read