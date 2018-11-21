$40,000 excavator stolen in broad daylight in Kelowna

A mini excavator was stolen in the middle of the day Sunday at TNC Excavating’s job site on Enterprise Way.

According to president Troy Chapman, the theft of 2015 John Deere 26G excavator, happened between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“It’s pretty brazen for someone to go in and do that,” he said, noting the job site is across the street from the fire hall.

The excavator is worth $40,000, he said, and the incident was reported to the RCMP.

“It’s crazy out there right now, the theft is just unreal.”

This isn’t the first time equipment was stolen from TNC in recent months.

Last spring, while the contracting company was working at the Canyon Falls Middle School, a sea can was broken into.

“It’s in an area surrounded by houses and they went in a cut the lock on the sea can and they got approximately $70,000 worth of gear from us. And our biggest problem is we can’t stop them,” Chapman said.

He said most times it happens at night, but the last few have been in broad daylight on busy streets.

“The city has grown to a stage where we’re not in tune with everybody because we don’t know everybody,” Chapman said.

The excavator was also not loaded onto a trailer, it was some sort of vehicle so it would have looked off, he said.

Emails have been sent to the Kelowna RCMP.

