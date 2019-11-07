The new dome will be opening on Nov. 16 (City of West Kelowna photo)

$4.1 million West Kelowna multi-sport dome set to open soon

All are welcome to attend the official opening on Nov. 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 2139 McDougall Road

West Kelowna residents will soon be able to play their outdoor sports in an indoor facility.

City council announced on Thursday that a new $4.1 million multi-sport dome is set to open on Saturday, Nov. 16. A grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 2139 McDougall Road.

READ MORE: West Kelowna multi-sport dome to be completed this month

To mark the festivities, West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom and city council members will be at the event to cut the ribbon and officially open the facility to the public.

The new facility will boast brand new turf and washrooms for athletes and attendees.

All are welcome to attend the opening.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree
Next story
Santa’s Toy House makes the naughty list of scam sites

Just Posted

Kelowna companies grab spots in top 50 fastest growing Canadian tech companies

Bananatag and Strawhouse Inc. were named in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 50

Santa’s Toy House makes the naughty list of scam sites

Santa’s Toy House almost scammed a West Kelowna resident out of some Christmas gifts

Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Suspects in a Dodge Ram are wanted by RCMP

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

UBCO remembers the fallen during community ceremony

This year marks the 14th Remembrance Day ceremony at the Okanagan campus

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive members to welcome festive season

Wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries to hold special events and offer samples

Coat drive delivers warmth to North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Sutton realtors brave the cold for Warm N’ Fuzzy Collection

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

Hootsuite founder from Okanagan seeks new CEO

Ryan Holmes moving to executive chairman of major social media management company

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Star Gazing: A Transit of Mercury

Rarely visible stellar event happening next week

Most Read