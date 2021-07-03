(Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)

3 wildfires near Big White categorized as out of control

The three fires have a combined total size of approximately 1,200.36 hectares

The three wildfires burning east of Kelowna near the Graystokes Provincial Park have each been categorized as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

As of Saturday (July 3), the three fires — located at Derickson Lake, Long Loch and Lees Lake — have a combined total size of approximately 1,200.36 hectares.

The Derickson Lake fire is measured at 1,140 hectares, and 23 personnel and a helicopter were on site on Saturday to combat the flames. Similarly, the Long Loch fire, measured at 60 hectares, also saw 23 personnel and a helicopter at the scene.

The Lees Lake fire, which sparked on Friday as a result of a lightning strike, is measured at 0.36 hectares. No other information about the fire is currently available.

