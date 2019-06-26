3-car collision on Kelowna’s Hwy. 97 fifth incident of the day

A three-car collision on Highway 97 at around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday marks Kelowna RCMP and emergency responders’ fifth motor-vehicle incident today.
The incident occurred on Highway 97 near the turnoff to John Hindle/Hollywood.
#Kelowna Crews responding to Hwy 97 and Old Vernon Rd for a three vehicle MVA
— Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) June 26, 2019
Traffic has been reduced to one lane heading northbound on Highway 97 as crews work to tow a yellow Pontiac away from the scene.
The yellow Pontiac looks to have received the brunt of the damage as it was sandwiched between an SUV and a sedan.
Crews continue to clean up the scene. There have been no reports of serious injury.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.