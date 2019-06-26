3-car collision on Kelowna’s Hwy. 97 fifth incident of the day

Kelowna RCMP and first responders have been on the go today with a number of incidents

The yellow Pontiac appears to have received the most significant amount of damage in the accident on Hwy. 97. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

A three-car collision on Highway 97 at around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday marks Kelowna RCMP and emergency responders’ fifth motor-vehicle incident today.

The incident occurred on Highway 97 near the turnoff to John Hindle/Hollywood.

#Kelowna Crews responding to Hwy 97 and Old Vernon Rd for a three vehicle MVA — Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) June 26, 2019

Traffic has been reduced to one lane heading northbound on Highway 97 as crews work to tow a yellow Pontiac away from the scene.

The yellow Pontiac looks to have received the brunt of the damage as it was sandwiched between an SUV and a sedan.

Crews continue to clean up the scene. There have been no reports of serious injury.

