The yellow Pontiac appears to have received the most significant amount of damage in the accident on Hwy. 97. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

3-car collision on Kelowna’s Hwy. 97 fifth incident of the day

Kelowna RCMP and first responders have been on the go today with a number of incidents

A three-car collision on Highway 97 at around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday marks Kelowna RCMP and emergency responders’ fifth motor-vehicle incident today.

The incident occurred on Highway 97 near the turnoff to John Hindle/Hollywood.

READ MORE: Motorbike rider taken to hospital following crash

Traffic has been reduced to one lane heading northbound on Highway 97 as crews work to tow a yellow Pontiac away from the scene.

The yellow Pontiac looks to have received the brunt of the damage as it was sandwiched between an SUV and a sedan.

READ MORE: Float plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

Crews continue to clean up the scene. There have been no reports of serious injury.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A yellow Pontiac was towed from the scene on Hwy. 97 on Wednesday. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Previous story
Olympic skier from B.C. suing Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences
Next story
Suspicious Rutland car fire has one woman thinking it may have been targeted

Just Posted

“It’ll happen again”: Lake Country council has no answers for flood victims

Flood victim snuffed when she asked about future provisions to stop water main breaks from occuring

3-car collision on Kelowna’s Hwy. 97 fifth incident of the day

Kelowna RCMP and first responders have been on the go today with a number of incidents

NHL stars return to Kelowna for charity slo-pitch game

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Chairty Tournament returns June 28

Motorbike rider taken to hospital following crash

The incident happened on Highway 97 near Leckie Road

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

Suspicious Rutland car fire has one woman thinking it was targeted

A family who raised their voice against the McCurdy Road house has car torched, is it connected?

Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

Olympic skier from B.C. suing Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Action imperative on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Chief commissioner into national inquiry encourages governments, private sector to act

B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger.’

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

COLUMN: Imagine the possibilities at the library

Programs at Summerland Library promote reading among children

Summerland Orca Swim Club holds fundraising events

Proceeds benefit swimmer with rare kidney disease

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Most Read