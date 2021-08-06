Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site to promote walk-in Wednesdays, an effort by the province to encourage those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a site tour in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

24 people in intensive care, all unvaccinated from COVID-19: B.C. officials

A lions share of the cases, 275, are located in Interior Health

Twenty-four British Columbians not vaccinated from COVID-19 are currently in intensive care battling the infectious respiratory illness, health officials confirmed amid a concerning rise in cases.

There were 464 new COVID cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,411. A further 52 people are in hospital.

A lions share of the new infections, 275, are located in Interior Health, particularly within the Central Okanagan where

B.C. health officials announced 464 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to its highest since the end of May.

ALSO READ: Bars, nightclubs ordered to close as Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases surge

The statement from the province said there are currently 2,411 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C. — the highest count since June 4.

The case breakdown by region is as follows: 275 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,356 active cases. 72 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 486 active cases.

More to come.

