2 new cranes to be erected at site of deadly Kelowna crane collapse

Mission Group says company chosen to construct 2 new cranes for the site is a leader in the field

Assembly is set to begin for two tower cranes at the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna next week, the same location where a crane collapse killed five people earlier this year.

The assembly will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26. A release from developer Mission Group says they have developed a safety plan, alongside Emry Formworks, for the “careful and diligent assembly” of the cranes, which are required for the construction and completion of the office tower and the Bertram condo tower.

In July, a crane collapsed at the 25-storey Brooklyn building, part of the same project, killing four construction workers and one person in the nearby building on which the crane fell. WorkSafeBC and RCMP investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

The cranes will be assembled and serviced by Morwest Crane and Services, which Mission Group describes as a leader in the field and one of the most trusted companies in the industry in North America. The safety plan includes procedures for crane assembly and dismantling, including requisite operator qualifications and safety training.

Mission group says the assembly should have minimal impact on the public and owners of potentially impacted businesses in the area have been notified in advance.

