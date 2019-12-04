Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff

Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Two people are being charged with attempted murder following Tuesday’s police incident near Westwold.

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38, are facing multiple charges including attempted murder, flight from police and possession of a firearm.

Sellars and Singleton were arrested Dec. 3 following a dynamic police incident that unfolded quickly Tuesday morning between Falkland and Westwold — and shut down Highway 97 for more than six hours.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Falkland area just before 8 a.m.

“RCMP officers controlled access to the highway and strategically set up roadblocks in an attempt to safely stop the vehicle,” media relations officer Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “The driver failed to stop for police and allegedly fired shots from the vehicle as it fled from our officers, posing a serious risk to public safety.”

Spike belts and tire deflation devices were used to stop the suspect vehicle east of Westwold.

Witnesses told the Morning Star that more than 19 shots were heard during the incident.

Sellars was the driver of the vehicle and faces additional charges of driving while prohibited/suspended licence. Sellars was also on probation for a previous charge at the time of his arrest, and his Wednesday charges include two counts of breach of probation order.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has video regarding it is asked to contact the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

READ MORE: Highway re-opens after police incident near Falkland

READ MORE: Eyewitness hears 19 shots fires in Westwold police incident

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.