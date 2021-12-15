Sundance Suites is in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue. (Google Maps image)

2 arrested as police execute search warrant in Vernon

Police say the warrant was part of an ongoing criminal investigation, but won’t share details of the investigation

Two women were arrested after police executed a search warrant at a residential building early Wednesday morning.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team was deployed to Vernon Wednesday, Dec. 15, to assist with a search warrant execution at the Sundance Suites in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers and members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit attended the residence alongside a team of tactically trained members to execute the warrant.

Police say the warrant is related to an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the local Targeted Policing Unit, but won’t disclose any further details about the nature of the investigation.

“The police operation has since ended without incident,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Two women were taken into custody during the execution of the warrant and were released shortly after without charges. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

