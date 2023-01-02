Over $1,000 raised at the 1st annual Naramata polar bear dip Jan. 1. (Chris Heisler photo)

Over $1,000 raised at the 1st annual Naramata polar bear dip Jan. 1. (Chris Heisler photo)

1st Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge to become annual tradition

Hundreds show up and over $1,000 raised for Naramata Volunteer Fire Dept.

Naramata’s first ‘polar bear fire plunge’ was such a success, it’s going to become an annual tradition, confirmed one of the organizers Will van Middendorp.

Hundreds showed up to the swim at Centre Beach on New Year’s Day.

“It was great seeing so many people ring in the New Year by jumping in the (cold) lake at Centre Beach. The fire department did an amazing job setting up tents, beach fires and serving hot chocolate,” he said.

“Like myself, the fire firefighters were amazed by how many of you showed up to support or take the plunge. It sure was a great start of 2023 for me and I look forward to seeing you all again next year.”

In total, 72 people signed the waiver to jump in the lake. Together, $1,038 was raised “which is beyond expectations,” said van Middendorp.

All donations will go to the Naramata Fire Fighters Society for the benefit of the Volunteer Fire Department.

Over $1,000 raised at the 1st annual Naramata polar bear dip Jan. 1. (Chris Heisler photo)

Penticton does not have any organized polar bear dips despite having two lakes to choose from.

Over in Summerland, the longest-running polar bear dip in the Okanagan saw a couple of hundred people plunge into 2023, along with around 1,000 spectators. The Summerland Kinsmen have been organizing the New Year’s Day tradition and this year, they raised $3,000.

This Jan. 1, had the best weather conditions for a polar bear dip. The sun was out, there wasn’t any wind and the temperature was around 2 C.

Last year’s polar bear swim saw temperatures of -17 C and a biting wind that kept most dippers away.

READ MORE: Biggest turnout yet for Summerland polar bear dip

New Year's

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Quebec ultra-marathoner preparing to run nearly 8,000 km from Florida to Quebec
Next story
August 2022: Lake Country liquor store owner dies in Enderby RV fire

Just Posted

A memorial service at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery was disrupted on May 8, 2022 when an impatient woman drove over the graves. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
May 2022: Memorial ceremony disrupted when woman drives over graves

Dashcam video from the takedown shows a multitude of police vehicles converging on the scene on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. (YouTube)
March: Man with gun arrested in West Kelowna after allegedly stealing a truck

(Crimestoppers)
Man hit with restraining order by ministry offices in West Kelowna

Tree collection with a food donation is taking place Jan. 3 in Lake Country. (Jessica Bennett/Facebook)
Recycle your tree for free with donation to Lake Country Food Bank