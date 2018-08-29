Police at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on 264 Street. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

18 motorcycle deaths in B.C. last month prompt safety reminder

The BC Coroners Service says everyone on the road should use caution this long weekend

A spike in motorcycle deaths this summer has the BC Coroners Service reminding everyone on the road to be safe with the higher traffic expected this Labour Day long weekend.

Thirty people have died in motorcycle crashes from the beginning on the year until the end of July, the coroner said Wednesday, with 18 deaths in July alone. That’s more than double the same period last year.

Ninety per cent of those who died when men, the preliminary numbers say, and the highest number of deaths occurred with the Interior and Fraser health authorities – 12 and 10 this year, respectively.

Looking at data from the past 10 years, speed and impairment are still the leading factors, contributing to more than one-third of all deaths.

READ MORE: Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed after hitting exit gate in Delta

More than half of the deaths occurred in the summer months, with injury 25% more likely to happen on Saturdays and 20% on Sundays.

“[Speed] makes it difficult to respond to unexpected events, or to correct for errors,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s interim vice-president for road safety.

“ICBC strongly encourages motorcyclists to keep within posted speed limits at all times, and to wear full protective gear to protect themselves in the event of a crash.”


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Former B.C. First Nations chief acquitted of sexual interference
Next story
Emergency response firm owner shares his side of B.C. wildfire decision

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Board of Education chairwoman Moyra Baxter to seek re-election

Long-time trustee from Peachland says there’s a great deal of work that still needs to be done

Thunderstorms forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for showers to start around noon on Wednesday

VIDEO: B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Women are underrepresented in research journals: UBC study

Kelowna - Associate professor Miranda Hart said she is tired of seeing men on every page

Reitsma, Warkentin lead Heat to first win of the season

The UBC Okanagan men’s soccer team took down University of the Fraser Valley Cascades Tuesday

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

No jail time for B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers sex sting

Kuljinder Singh Bhatti sentenced to one-year conditional sentence after pleading guilty to lesser charge

As 534 wildfires burn, province extends state of emergency

The province has officially extended the state of emergency until Sept. 12, 2018.

Midwives celebrate 20 years in B.C.

Almost triple the number since 1998.

Chase RCMP seek vehicle connected to fire at bank

Security cameras captured a grey or silver hatchback leaving the area

Inmates help fight B.C. wildfires with hose repair program

Over 40,000 hoses are cleaned and repaired at a Vancouver Island correctional centre each year

Emergency response firm owner shares his side of B.C. wildfire decision

Jeff Kelly says he did not agree with BC Wildfire Service’s move not to use his crew in Burns Lake

18 motorcycle deaths in B.C. last month prompt safety reminder

The BC Coroners Service says everyone on the road should use caution this long weekend

Shuswap man sentenced to nine months in prison for marijuana grow op

Tim Petruk – Kamloops This Week Marijuana will be legal in Canada… Continue reading

Most Read