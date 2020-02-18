Teen snowmobiler missing near Kelowna

Police were informed that the teen had gone missing just after 6 p.m. on Monday

A male teen is missing after he became separated from his group while snowmobiling in the Greystokes area.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Kelowna RCMP was informed that three snowmobilers, a father and his two teenage sons, were overdue from a trip into the Greystokes area.

Just after the call, the father and one of his sons returned to their vehicle and told police they had been separated from the 16-year-old.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were called to assist and search and rescue crews began their ground search immediately, continuing through the night.

The teen was last seen wearing a green snowsuit and riding a black Ski-Doo snowmobile.

Information provided by his mother, Bonnie Voelker, indicates the teen is 14-years-old.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

