A City of Kelowna snowplow pushes snow away from the roads during a cold winter's day in Kelowna. (Carli Berry/Capital News)

1,500 tonnes of sand spread after latest snowstorm in Kelowna

Almost two dozen city trucks on the roads on the afternoon of Dec. 21

Now more than 24 hours after the major snowfall of Dec. 19-20 in Kelowna, road and sidewalk crews are still out working on cleaning up.

City staff has used approximately 1,500 metric tonnes of sand in that timeframe, with 23 clearing and sanding units still on the job. Efforts are now being focused on clearing hillside roadways and those deemed ‘Priority 3’, which are local and residential roads.

The sanding efforts are mostly being focused on Priority 1 and 2 areas, which are roads with usually higher traffic.

Roadways Operations Manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger said they expect to have residential roads cleared by Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon.

“As residential snow clearing continues, we need to regularly return to the busier roadways to sand them as vehicle traffic compresses the snow and polishes it so it becomes slippery.”

Five units are still in use clearing sidewalks in the city and 14 team members are working on clearing transit stops.

