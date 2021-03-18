A Vernon store was broken into with the thief stealing two large crystals Wednesday night, March 17, 2021. (Expressions of Time - Facebook)

$1,500 in crystals stolen from Vernon bookstore

Expressions of Time owner cautions online shoppers to keep eyes peeled

A downtown Vernon bookstore was broken into Wednesday night, and the store owner is hoping bad karma will come to the person who stole a pair of valuable crystals.

“Police came after the alarm went off, but the thieves made off with a couple of large crystals,” the store owner said on Facebook Thursday, March 18.

The owner said the stolen Brazilian quartz cluster is valued at $1,300, and the other large amethyst cluster had a $225 price tag.

A photo posted by the business on 30th Avenue shows the storefront windows smashed out.

“I hope karma comes and bites them good.”

The owner urged people to keep an eye out on social media, in case the thief plans to list the crystals for sale.

“Let’s not let people profit from crime.”

The Morning Star has contacted the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more details.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
