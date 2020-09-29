14th anniversary of Kelowna man’s sudden disappearance

Aaron Derbyshire was out with friends on Sept. 30, 2006, and hasn’t been seen since

Fourteen years after his sudden disappearance, police are still searching for Aaron Derbyshire.

Derbyshire was 22 years old when he was out with friends at a nightclub in downtown Kelowna in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, 2006. His friends went outside to watch an altercation shortly before closing time.

That was the last time they saw him.

Aaron was reported missing just four days later after he didn’t show up to a family gathering.

“Any lead, no matter how trivial it may seem, could end up being important in helping police solve this case,” said Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers in a release.

Derbyshire was born on May 13, 1984. He is five-foot-10-inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark button-up shirt and dark jeans.

“We fully believe there are people out there…that know what happened,” said Glenda, Aaron’s mom, in a December 2006 interview with the Capital News. “I would really hope that their conscience would be harping on them constantly to do what’s right. I would really hope that they make that phone call.”

Anybody with information on Derbyshire’s disappearance is urged to call the police at 250-762-3300 or anonymously contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)or crimestoppers.net.

