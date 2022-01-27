13 more COVID-19 deaths in B.C. Thursday, cases still above 2,000

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie head for an update of the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, June 30, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. public health authorities reported 13 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 2,033 confirmed infections in the past 24 hours.

There are 977 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections as of Jan. 27, up from 949 on Wednesday, with 141 of them in intensive care, up from 136. Seven of the new deaths were recorded in Fraser Health, four in Vancouver Coastal and one each in Interior Health and on Vancouver Island. That follows 21 deaths recorded on Wednesday, as hospitals deal with the highest level of infected patients in the two years of the pandemic.

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and Nanaimo Seniors Village (Island Health). The outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital (Interior Health) has been declared over, for a total of 62 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Jan. 27:

• 685 new cases in Fraser Health, 12,351 active

• 378 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 6,614 active

• 539 new cases in Interior Health, 7,669 active

• 165 new cases in Northern Health, 1,147 active

• 266 new cases in Island Health, 1,768 active

