Kate Pauling celebrated her 12th birthday on Friday, April 3. (Photo - Sandra Pauling)

12-year-old Kelowna resident celebrates birthday with help of community

The community greeted Kate Pauling with ballons, banners and gifts along her paper route on Friday

A young Kelowna resident received a pleasant surprise from the community on her birthday.

On Friday, Kate Pauling thought her 12th birthday was going to be a non-event due to COVID-19 concerns, disappointed that she couldn’t bring cupcakes to her classmates at school, or have the party she wanted.

But that all changed when she conducted her usual route of delivering the Capital News.

“I had posted on our neighborhood Facebook page, letting them know it was her birthday and by the time (Kate) finished her route, she declared ‘I’m so happy’,” said Kate’s mother, Sandra Pauling.

“This could be her best birthday ever- many neighbours made banners, put out balloons, gave her beautiful cards and left out thoughtful gifts. She feels completely spoiled and loved, and we are all so glad to be living in an area where neighbours look out for each other.”

READ MORE: Lake Country Food Bank welcomes wheelbarrow load of donations

READ MORE: Vernon family shares story of son’s cancer recovery to encourage blood donation

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers
Next story
‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

12-year-old Kelowna resident celebrates birthday with help of community

The community greeted Kate Pauling with ballons, banners and gifts along her paper route on Friday

Korol and Mitchell take home graduating player of the year honours at UBCO Sports Awards

The awards were given out online on Friday, April 3

COVID-19: More infected passengers on planes flying to and from Okanagan and Kamloops airports

The BC Centre of Disease Control has identified numerous flights with COVID-19 cases

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

Lake Country Food Bank welcomes wheelbarrow load of donations

Rotary Club presents symbolic cheque for the $24,600 raised since August 2018

‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen said crisis reminds her of her first address during World War II in 1940

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers

North Island Hospital has been asked to share its perinatal COVID-19 response plan

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

Okanagan nordic centre loses out on 2021 nationals

Sovereign Lake near Vernon was to host 2020 Canadian championships, canceled due to COVID-19

COVID-19: North Okanagan spring leagues wiped out

Ladies softball, indoor and beach volleyball leagues shut down over pandemic

COVID-19: Interior Crisis Line calls increase

Calls directly related to pandemic up 25 per cent over final two weeks of March

Most Read