$1,000 meal to be launched at Kelowna seafood restaurant

The Grand Daddy, served at The Table Cafe, will fill the bellies of eight to 12 people

Launching this spring, a $1,000 meal item will allow guests to sink their teeth into a variety of seafood.

The Grand Daddy costs $1,000, and can be shared between eight to 12 people, said owner Ross Derrick, of The Table Cafe at Codfather’s Seafood Market.

It’s two bottles of sparkling wine, oysters, lobsters, king crab legs, snow crabs, prawns, clams, mussels, corn, potatoes, it’s a full East Coast seafood boil, he said.

“It’s just a fun time, it’s just a party sort of thing. It’s (starting) on the menu on April 20,” Derrick said. “It’s really just a fun party for friends.”

The event requires 24 hours notice, he said.

“If it was six people, there’s no way in hell anyone could finish it.”

The popular food item was available on the down low since 2015, and it’s been slowly gaining a cult following.

“This year we decided to actually throw it on the menu,” he said. “And it’s not served in a pretentious manner, I think seafood should be fun and quick and dirty.”

“That’s why you get bibs.”

The Grand Daddy was first created for one of Derrick’s friends, who asked about a seafood boil for her family as they’re popular on the East Coast.

“That was the first one and people slowly started knowing about it since then,” Derrick said.

