Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Sophie C. of New Westminster

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readersto learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Sophie C. from New Westminster:

A local musician from the historical city of New Westminster, with a passion for improving my community locally and globally. I believe that the Miss BC program will allow me to further grow as a young woman, meet likeminded and driven women, and give me the platform to express my opinion on important issues such as environmental conservation and children’s literacy in developing countries. Through this program I’ve already been able to start fundraising for important causes by hosting music shows at local venues with talented local artists. I believe that through this program I will be able to gain the confidence I need to become a positive role model for girls interested in joining the pageant in years to come.

To vote for Sophie, click here

To visit Sophie’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Ikram A. of Surrey
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Tonya C. from Abbotsford

