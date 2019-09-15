Unsecure wheelbarrow causes motorcycle crash in West Kelowna

One person injured in a motorcycle crash in West Kelowna.

An unsecured wheelbarrow caused a motorcycle crash in West Kelowna Saturday evening.

Witnesses say a person driving a white Ford pickup truck caused the accident when a wheelbarrow fell from the truck onto the road in the northbound lane on Highway 97 near Glenrosa road.

Multiple people say the truck had an unsecured load of firewood that had spilled all over the road into the lane of a large amount of motorcyclists.

One rider voiced his displeasure of what transpired.

“I almost bit it because of someone’s stupidity.” said the rider. “One of our brothers is injured and his bike is destroyed.”

One motorcyclist was injured from falling and skidding across the road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is currently unknown.

