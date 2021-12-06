Highway between Elliot and Glenrosa Road backed up. (Carol Ryan)

Highway between Elliot and Glenrosa Road backed up. (Carol Ryan)

Snow causes havoc on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Semis and trucks involved in crashes on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Multiple vehicle collisions on Highway 97, near Gorman’s Mill in West Kelowna.

Highways are congested and emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Vehicles and transport trucks struck concrete barriers on the snow-covered and icy roads.

Motorists are asked to slow down and drive to winter conditions.

READ MORE: Highway 99 reopens to essential traffic following Dec. 1 mudslide

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Accidentscar crash

Previous story
Many names, many years put into Vernon writer’s first novel
Next story
North Okanagan trails society honours late president with mountain bench

Just Posted

Snowy streets of downtown Penticton. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Okanagan-Shuswap could see up to 10 cm of snow

Snow causes issues on Westside Road. (Mandi Poss/ Facebook)
Westside Road closed after logging truck tips over, vehicles crash

Okanagan author Darcy Nybo.
Okanagan author raises money for food bank

Vernon North Okanagan continue to investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup Saturday, Dec. 4, shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Vernon’s main street. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon pedestrian seriously injured