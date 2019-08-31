Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Fun Fact of the day:

Looking for a degree that suits your taste?

If you’re a wine lover looking for an education, Cornell University has you covered. Well, as long as you can cover an Ivy League tuition fee…

The famed American university offers a degree in viticulture and enology – essentially the science of wine-making. From breeding new varieties of grapes to learning fermentation processes and refining your palate.

If Cornell sounds a little pricey, don’t worry. Okanagan College offers a viticulture certificate right here in the heart of B.C. wine country.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

We’re on a severe thunderstorm watch throughout the valley, and it’s also likely to rain throughout the afternoon. So much for the ideal long weekend weather we were hoping for…

In Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon with risk of a severe thunderstorm. A high of 28 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

In Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon with risk of a severe thunderstorm. High 28 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

In Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud and 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of thunderstorms. Low 15 C.

In Salmon Arm: Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 16 C.

Just a tip:

If you’re out and about this afternoon and you hear thunder, remember that an umbrella can increase your chances of of being struck by lightning if it makes you the tallest obect in the area. Better to head for cover!

As it’s the penultimate day of the IPE, here’s hoping the rides will be as enjoyable as they were yesterday.

Video of the Day:

You can have a lot of fun if you have a dozen Border Collies and a hose…

Brendan Shykora
