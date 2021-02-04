Jamie and Tanisha Out and Toni Starkell are the team behind Forage General, a floral, coffee and gift shop located in downtown Salmon Arm at the corner of Alexander Street and the Trans-Canada Highway. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Jamie and Tanisha Out and Toni Starkell are the team behind Forage General, a floral, coffee and gift shop located in downtown Salmon Arm at the corner of Alexander Street and the Trans-Canada Highway. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Salmon Arm trio open small business with big city feel

Forage General offers flowers, coffee and a variety of unique gifts

If enjoying a pour-over coffee while creating a vibrant bouquet of flowers is a pairing that appeals to you, then you may want to pay Forage General a visit.

The newly opened business, located on the corner of Alexander Street and the Trans-Canada Highway (parking available by Domino’s Pizza) is the creation of Salmon Arm couple Tanisha and Jamie Out and business partner Toni Starkell. The space, open and uncluttered, was inspired, in part, by things and places the Outs enjoyed in Vancouver before moving back to Salmon Arm two years ago.

“We’ve always been drawn to those things, the minimalist aspect of things, and we wanted to incorporate that into this shop, into this spot,” said Jamie. “And just to kind of give people that experience, stepping into something that maybe they haven’t seen before, they have’t experienced.”

Tanisha, an experienced florist, explained part of the concept behind the store’s flower bar is that it allows customers to be creative with their flower arrangements if they wish to be.

“Before I was a florist, I’d go into flower shops and you’d feel almost intimidated or you didn’t have the freedom to create,” said Tanisha. “So that was kind of the idea with this, to make it an experience where people felt comfortable to be creative and build their own. Or else I could help them through.”

Read more: Food For Fit from Blk Box

Read more: Small works of Shuswap artists featured in new exhibition

Along with the assorted fresh flora, Forage General also offers coffees, teas, baking supplied by local bakeries, and a variety of products that fit with the store’s look and feel.

Asked about the store’s name, Jamie said the “Forage” part came from a book about military tanks from the First World War.

“One had this amazing hand-drawn maple leaf, and it said “forage” in really unique writing,” Jamie explained. “I was so drawn to that picture and that word, and it just tied in really well with the idea of foraging for flowers, for greenery and stuff. So we just brought that idea into the name of this. “

When health restrictions are no longer limiting public gatherings, Jamie and Tanisha are looking forward having window seating for those looking to enjoy a beverage and/or a baked goodies, and they also hope to host a variety of workshops.

Jamie, Tanisha and Toni, and their families put in a lot of the work needed to get Forage General ready for opening. Some of that help came from Tanisha’s brother, Greg Sebell (Sczebel), who recently co-opened the restaurant BLK BOX in Kelowna.

“My brother and I have always been creative together,” said Tanisha, adding she comes from a family of entrepreneurs.

Forage General is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
77 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Central Okanagan last week

Slight increase from the week previous, but significantly less than December numbers

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Struck pedestrian in Vernon sustains minor injuries

Vernon RCMP use early-evening hit instance to remind motorists to drive safe, mind pedestrians

District of Lake Country crews work through Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, after a rockfall closed Pelmewash Parkway around 3:15 p.m. (District of Facebook - Facebook)
Crews work to clear rockfall on Lake Country road

District of Lake Country says geotechnical engineer to assess wall stability

The 861 Silverfox Air Cadet Squadron in Abbotsford is holding an Christmas tree recycling event by donation on Jan. 9 and 10. (Unsplash)
Taylor: Christmas all year long

I’ve been taking my time putting Christmas decorations away. Long ago, before… Continue reading

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz, centre, with his parents David and Laura. Stankiewicz has created a virtual running/walking event in memory of his mom, Laura, who passed away from cancer in August 2020. The Move4Mom Run goes Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, with Stankiewicz running 100 kilometres in 24 hours. All proceeds from the event will go the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre and Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Stankiewicz family photo)
Vernon man on the move in memory of mom

Oliver Stankiewicz creates virtual fundraising run/walk Move4Mom to be held Mother’s Day

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House is closer to opening thanks to generous donations from the community. (Contributed)
Kelowna residents donate $275k for youth treatment centre

The treatment centre will serve Okanagan youth

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

New weekly cases of COVID-19 went down for most of the North Okanagan-Shuswap from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop in Vernon, Salmon Arm

Revelstoke alone with a weekly case rise reported from Jan. 24 to 30

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
Skip the Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestics waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Most Read