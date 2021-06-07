Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort welcomes new restaurant

A familiar Salmon Arm dining location has a new name, a new look, a new menu and more.

Monday, June 7, marked the official opening of the Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort. Located where the Sand Bar Restaurant used to be, over the past five months the interior was completely renovated to offer a bright, modern, open look.

The adjacent Don Cherry’s Sports Grill also received some cosmetic improvements, as well as a pizza oven.

Red Seal Chef Sascha Hillebrand, who currently owns restaurants across B.C., including three at Prestige properties in Smithers, Nelson and Cranbrook, will oversee operations at Nineteen05 along with business partner, Jeremy Roth.

“The resort’s amazing waterfront location deserves a restaurant that is as beautiful as its backdrop,” comments Hillebrand in a June 7 media release. “I’m very excited to showcase our new restaurant, food and drinks to the local crowd, as well as to the thousands of visitors who stay and dine at the resort every year.

“I think the locals will be especially blown away by the incredible transformation that Prestige’s design team has achieved, and we hope to become the new hot spot in town.”

Read more: Anvil Coffee Collective latest addition to downtown Salmon Arm

Read more: Self-trained Salmon Arm chef aims to celebrate Shuswap with exciting food truck menu

Inspired by international dishes, Nineteen05’s menu spans the globe with a variety of sushi offerings, pasta dishes, non-farmed Arctic char and wild halibut, steak, burgers, numerous salad options and, of course, dessert. The menu includes both vegetarian and gluten-free options.

“With all of the renovations that have been completed in the restaurant and lounge space, I’m certain that not only will guests enjoy the new look and feel, but they will be delighted by Sascha’s culinary creations,” said Prestige Hotels and Resorts’ President Terry Schneider.

Additional improvements to the patio space are also planned for later this spring.

Hillebrand will oversee all aspects of the food and beverage department at the Salmon Arm Prestige property, including catering and events. The resort is currently able to host critical service training sessions and essential business meetings for up to 50 people, and has strict COVID protocols in place to ensure attendees’ safety.

Don Cherry’s officially reopened its doors on Thursday, May 20, for take-out and patio service, and is now open for indoor dining. Nineteen05 Kitchen and Raw Bar opens today, Monday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m for indoor and patio dining as well as take-out.

Nineteen05 will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m, and is not currently accepting reservations for in-house dining. For more information, visit the restaurant’s page Facebook.

lachlan@saobserver.net

restaurantSalmon Arm