Instagram

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

  • Sep. 13, 2018 2:26 p.m.
  • Life

One of Canada’s top stylists is sharing her fashion secrets on Black Press Media.

Catch Kim XO every Friday on your local Black Press media news sites, where she will take her inside knowledge on fashion and share it with you.

Tips are easy, translatable and relatable so that you can march back into your life and style yourself in a way that makes you look and feel good.

Check out Kim’s YouTube videos, where she has more than 30,000 subscribers, and see behind the scene footage of the Kelowna fashionista’s styling, trips and tours abroad to places such as London and Paris.

Get ready every Friday to have an inside look at the fashion world and style with Kim XO.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inspired Chef with Rob Cassels

Just Posted

Gold Gala raises more than $1 million for JoeAnna’s House

This year’s event in Kelowna raised $1.3 million towards the project

Time running out for would-be civic election candidates

The deadline for filing nomination papers in 4 p.m. Friday

Central Okanagan residents reminded to be careful about what they put down the drain

Regional district produces video series about impact on Okanagan Lake

Rutland Middle School fix decade or more away

No replacement school on the immediate horizon

Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party, NDP ties

Proportional representation may draw out more fringe political parties

VIDEO: Day 2 of 55+ B.C. Games

Sporting action continues in Kimberley and Cranbrook

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Dozens of foul fowls are roaming the streets of edgewater

Shell Canada gives up exploration rights to make way for protected area off Vancouver Island

The permits cover an offshore area more than one-and-a-half times the size of Vancouver Island.

Kelowna Rockets head coach confident heading into the new WHL season

Jason Smith says despite a winless pre-season, he likes the compete level of his team

Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong

The chief executive officer of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., says the $7.7 billion that’s been attached to those games is inflated and that the actual cost was closer to $4 billion.

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Neighbours angry at slow B.C. RCMP response to violent, chaotic party

A community on Westside Road feels they are not properly protected by RCMP

Most Read