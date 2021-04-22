LETTER: White line dilemma

This Morning Star reader is contemplating the eco-friendliness of Vernon’s annual road-line painting. (Contributed)

Well here we go again as you can tell it’s spring, the annual line painting ritual.

While we all appreciate some environmental initiatives, I fail to see how painting B.C.’s 48,000 kilometres of not only centre lines, sidelines, turn markings pedestrian markings, stop lines and many more roadway markings with eco-friendly paint every year is beneficial.

Many of the lines by fall are faded and worn or non-existant just when needed most by drivers, pedestrians and bike riders in the shortened hours of daylight.

I have seen up to five diesel trucks at the same time, in convoy, completing the task of line painting in Vernon.

I wonder how environmentally friendly that is every year for 48,000 kilometres of roadway.

Colin Wermuth