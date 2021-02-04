LETTER: Thank you, Vernon

Last summer I fell off a ladder at home and fractured my spine. Over the next few days, weeks, and months I received the best care possible. We are lucky to have such talented people in our town.

I would like to say thanks to the ambulance attendants, ER doctors and nurses, the ortho nurses and doctors, x-ray techs, physios, hospitalists, and last but definitely not least, Dr. Splawinski, spinal surgeon. This man put me back together, and his reassuring words before surgery (“no worries”) helped me through. It’s easy to be critical of so much right now during these trying times, but these folks deserve a whole bunch of credit. I am truly grateful. James Schneider