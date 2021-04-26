Letter: Salmon Arm resident grateful after vaccination experience

I just received my vaccine today (April 20) and must say I was most impressed.

I chose to show up 30 minutes prior to my allocated time. I was told to just come on in and there was no need to wait.

I had to stop at a couple of spots for check in and was promptly motioned through to have a seat with a nurse who was to give me my shot. She professionally answered any questions I had and then jabbed me.

The nurse said they will let me know in four months when to arrange for my second shot. I felt no pain at all. This all happened in a matter of minutes.

I was then directed to have a seat for 15 minutes to assure I had no reactions, where upon I chatted with a wonderful Red Cross lady who had moved here from Turkey a few years ago. She was summoned here from her home in Calgary and was being paid, as well as having her hotel and meals taken care of while here. Next thing I know, I’m leaving.

All too often we are able to speak out about what is wrong or complain about different issues. I want to speak out and say I was most impressed at the efficiency of this ordeal and the friendly smiles that followed me around the room. Hopefully my stopping by Tim’s today and dropping off a couple dozen doughnuts will have those smiles continue on.

Great work, and thanks to all of you who make a living out of caring for people.

Bob White

