Signs are set up outside Salmon Arm’s SASCU recreation centre for Interior Health’s ongoing COVID-19 immunization clinics. (File photo)

Signs are set up outside Salmon Arm’s SASCU recreation centre for Interior Health’s ongoing COVID-19 immunization clinics. (File photo)

Letter: Salmon Arm resident grateful after vaccination experience

After challenges with booking, resident impressed by process and friendly staff

I just received my vaccine today (April 20) and must say I was most impressed.

I chose to show up 30 minutes prior to my allocated time. I was told to just come on in and there was no need to wait.

I had to stop at a couple of spots for check in and was promptly motioned through to have a seat with a nurse who was to give me my shot. She professionally answered any questions I had and then jabbed me.

The nurse said they will let me know in four months when to arrange for my second shot. I felt no pain at all. This all happened in a matter of minutes.

I was then directed to have a seat for 15 minutes to assure I had no reactions, where upon I chatted with a wonderful Red Cross lady who had moved here from Turkey a few years ago. She was summoned here from her home in Calgary and was being paid, as well as having her hotel and meals taken care of while here. Next thing I know, I’m leaving.

All too often we are able to speak out about what is wrong or complain about different issues. I want to speak out and say I was most impressed at the efficiency of this ordeal and the friendly smiles that followed me around the room. Hopefully my stopping by Tim’s today and dropping off a couple dozen doughnuts will have those smiles continue on.

Great work, and thanks to all of you who make a living out of caring for people.

Read more: Letter: Salmon Arm senior ponders priorities and his place in line for vaccination

Read more: Salmon Arm residents frustrated in efforts to book COVID-19 vaccination

Bob White

vaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: White line dilemma

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors forward Tyson Jugnauth (left) tries to check Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor during the Snakes’ 9-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, April 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors

James Porter Jr. records second straight shutout as Vernon blanks West Kelowna 9-0 in BCHL pod play

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

Emergency crews were able to evacuate two rock climbers off Pincushion Mountain on Monday, April 26. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)
Two climbers rescued from Pincushion Mountain near Peachland

Two hikers began to make their way down from a trail when one of them fell several meters and struck his head

The Boarding House Cafe recently extended a patio in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)
Closure of Vernon’s ‘Main Street’ may face roadblock

Other businesses express concern to councillor that they were not consulted

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

West Kelowna Warriors forward Tyson Jugnauth (left) tries to check Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor during the Snakes’ 9-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, April 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors

James Porter Jr. records second straight shutout as Vernon blanks West Kelowna 9-0 in BCHL pod play

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

An alligator walks across the Toronto FC practice field in Orlando, Florida on Monday April 26, 2021. Not that they needed a reminder that they're a long way from home, but Toronto FC players had an alligator crash their practice in Florida. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC-Eric Giacometti *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Alligator crashes Toronto FC practice in Florida ahead of matchup with Cruz Azul

Soccer team about to tangle with one of Mexico’s most storied sides

Most Read