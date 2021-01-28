National Guard troops backed by state troopers guard a fenced-off Washington State Capitol in Olympia on Jan. 10. (Richard Read/Los Angeles Times photo)

National Guard troops backed by state troopers guard a fenced-off Washington State Capitol in Olympia on Jan. 10. (Richard Read/Los Angeles Times photo)

LETTER: Reflection on riots

We fought global wars, and millions of people died to defend and protect our human rights, including our right to have democratic governments.

The invasion of the Capitol Hill in D.C. was nothing but a stunning attack on democracy, perpetrated by none other than the (now former) president of the United States.

It was the end result of four years of Trump’s insidious and unrelenting endeavours to undermine the integrity of the American Republic while severely dividing the Republican party.

With a lot of Trump supporters, like Congressmen, police and security personnel already working inside the Congressional offices, there is virtually no security on Capitol Hill.

His 60-minute phone call challenging Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger not to adopt the electoral ballots, served well to bare his corrupt political soul to the world.

His open support of the insurrection on the Capitol hill finally exposed Trump for what he really is, a traitor to his country.

It was like an incredibly well organized inside job, virtually unimpeded by security, police or the National Guard, and it should serve as a warning for all of us to be vigilant.

Today those same rights are being attacked very aggressively here in Canada, by the very political leaders we elected, beginning with Harper, who managed to turn the Prime Minister’s Office into a political control centre, not to be outdone by Trudeau who denied us a proportional ballot.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is asking Trudeau to conduct a pointless ‘national assembly’ – completely ignoring a very inclusive and comprehensive cross-country consultation by former NDP MP Nathan Cullen – instead of working with the Conservatives and the Greens to adopt and implement a proportional ballot that we so desperately need, to avert further erosion of our own democracy.

Andy Thomsen

Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Crown prosecutors have stayed attempted murder charges against Kelowna’s Jesse Pez. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man accused in Kelowna Halloween stabbing has attempted murder charge stayed

The Crown only proceeds with charges when evidence provides ‘a substantial likelihood of conviction’

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19: Two more deaths at Vernon’s Noric House

Total deaths climb to 17 at local long-term care outbreaks

The RDCO is planning to flush water mains in the Westshore Estates water system. (Kim Sievers/Wikimedia Commons photo)
Repairs underway on Vernon water main break

Water service interrupted for around 15 properties on portion of 43rd Street

Tanya (Erin Ormond), Donna (Stephanie Roth, and Rosie (Jenni Burke), laugh together in this scene from a rehearsal of ‘Mamma Mia!’ at the Chemainus Theatre. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
BOOMER TALK: Laughter is the best medicine

Vernon columnist Carole Fawcett reminds us all to enjoy the funny things in life, it’s good for us

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News
Search called off for small plane that went down in rough water south of Victoria

Plane bound for Port Angeles from Alaska believed to have one occupant, an Alaskan pilot

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP released this photo on Jan. 27, 2021 of Terrance Jones, 40, a Caucasian man with a closely shaved head, brown eyes, dirty blonde or brown hair, and a thin mustache and beard. The inside of his right arm is covered in tattoos, including one of a face. (Kamloops RCMP photo)
RCMP want public’s help to locate Shuswap man wanted on charge of attempted murder

Sicamous man was arrested previously on Jan. 11 for allegedly breaching conditions of release

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This empty lot at 3240 Skaha Lake Road is where BC Housing plans to build a four storey supportive housing project for the homeless and those at risk of being homeless. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton council voice supportive housing concerns to BC Housing minister

The two parties plan to meet again next week

Royal B.C. Museum conservator Megan Doxsey-Whitfield kneels next to a carved stone pillar believed to have significance as a First Nations cultural marker by local Indigenous people. The pillar was discovered on the beach at Dallas Road last summer. Museum curatorial staff have been working with Songhees and Esquimalt Nation representatives to gain a clearer picture of its use. (Photo courtesy Royal BC Museum)
Stone carving found on Victoria beach confirmed Indigenous ritual pillar

Discussion underway with the Esquimalt and Songhees about suitable final home for the artifact

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
Gambling debts revealed in details of bankruptcy filing by hockey star Evander Kane

Sharks left winger and former Vancouver Giants player owes close to $30 million total

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, pictured in front of Christina Lake’s Welcome Centre, was acquitted of terrorism related charges in 2017. He has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorism charges awaits deportation trial while living in Kootenays

Othman Ayed Hamdan said he wants to lead a normal life while he works on his upcoming book

Most Read